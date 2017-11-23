Samsung News: Tech Giant Accidentally Published Support Page for Galaxy X

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee/Files Samsung remains to be the smartphone leader in India.

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung may have just "confirmed" the upcoming Galaxy X, as the support page for the device has been discovered online. Furthermore, the rumored Samsung Galaxy X is expected to feature specs and aesthetics that have never been seen on any other device in the lineup.

According to reports, the published support page for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy X was an unintentional move from the tech giant. Considering that the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are currently in the market, Samsung would not want to hinder sales by releasing information on the Galaxy X too early. The support page has since been taken down, but it was listed down under the model number SM-G888No.

The unexpected existence of the support page has fueled rumors regarding Samsung's current and apparent determination to release a foldable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy X may be the output of their efforts in the past few years, but Forbes speculates that the release may be limited to the South Korean market.

Despite the disappointment that may follow if the Samsung Galaxy X is indeed released only for South Korea, the good news is that the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may be released sooner than expected. According to the rumor mill, experts believe that according to the release trend of the tech giant, the S9, and the S9 Plus may be featured sometime in February. Furthermore, the unveiling of the Galaxy X may also be held in January during the CES show to be held in Las Vegas.

No official release date has been announced as of yet. Samsung has also yet to respond to comment on the surprising support page. Regardless, many are expecting to have more information in the coming weeks leading up to 2018. In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are now available in markets worldwide.