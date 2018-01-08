'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Olivia Shares Father Problems with Jake

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Jake (Scott Foley) will once again be a shoulder to cry on for Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Robin," the synopsis reveals that the former White Hat will blame herself for what happened to Quinn (Katie Lowes). Last midseason finale, it was revealed that the person behind the other woman's disappearance was Rowan (Joe Morton). Olivia's father did it to force her to return his precious dinosaur bones. When Olivia went to see him, she saw that Quinn was being kept at his house. A petty argument ensued and Rowan got his gun. He proceeded to go to the room where the hostage was and opened fire.

Olivia's screams in the episode seem to hint that Rowan did shoot Quinn. If her former colleague dies, speculations indicate that this may be the final straw for Olivia. She has threatened to cut ties with her father a number of times already. As Rowan spirals further into madness and becomes uncontrollable, Olivia feels that it is time for them to part ways. Of course, she will take some time to reconsider her decision. She and Rowan have got each other's back for such a long time. Perhaps, this is why she needs to speak to someone who knows the two of the best.

The promo photos for the episode show Olivia talking to Jake. As her on-again-off-again lover and Rowan's surrogate son, he is more than passable to give her a sound advice. In the images, Olivia and Jake are in the same car. Both of their expressions hint at the seriousness of their conversation. If there is someone whom Olivia will listen to when it comes to Rowan's eccentricity, Jake is that person. He will most likely tell her to keep an open mind and give her old man another chance. But if Rowan has indeed killed Quinn, there is nothing that Jake can say to make her change her mind.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.