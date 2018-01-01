'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Olivia to Cut Ties with Rowan after Quinn Incident

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Olivia (Kerry Washington) may finally be done with Rowan (Joe Morton) after what he did to Quinn (Katie Lowes) in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Robin," the synopsis reveals that the characters will all deal with the fallout of Rowan's desperate act. During the midseason finale, he was presumed to have shot Quinn after an ugly fight with his daughter. When Olivia realized that it was Rowan who abducted Quinn during the latter's wedding, she was livid. Her father did it to force her to return his precious dinosaur bones that she refused to return. It was a petty quarrel that turned into a bloodbath.

Thoroughly angry at Olivia, Rowan retrieved a gun and stalked into the room where was holding Quinn hostage. The sound of a gun going off was then heard. Rowan returned with blood splattered on his clothes. Olivia, meanwhile, could only scream. If Rowan has indeed killed Quinn, it may be the last straw for her daughter. She knows that the old man is out of control. An unpredictable Rowan is someone she cannot afford to let lose. It will not come as a surprise if Olivia will really fulfill her threat to Rowan that she has already ordered his execution.

As Olivia deals with her guilt, she will have no choice but to face the inquiries of her former White Hat friends. Huck (Guillermo Diaz) and Abby (Darby Stanchfield) will definitely interrogate her about what she knows about Quinn's disappearance. Although Quinn's investigation on President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) death was kept a secret, her QPA colleagues still have an idea the direction she was taking before she went missing. Charlie (George Newbern) is even convinced that it was Olivia who abducted her.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.