'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: QPA to Disband with Quinn's Death

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Quinn's (Katie Lowes) supposed death will have a huge effect in the QPA in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Scandal."

During the midseason finale, viewers had the idea that Rowan (Joe Morton) killed Quinn to spite Olivia (Kerry Washington). She found out that it was her dad who abducted her former co-worker to stop her from revealing the truth about President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) murder. Olivia insisted that Rowan let go of Quinn, but he maintained that the other would only destroy what they have worked so hard to achieve. To make his point, Rowan got his gun and went to the room where he was keeping Quinn. Olivia could only watch in horror as the sound of a gun going off could be heard.

The trailer for the upcoming episode does not offer much, but hints point out to Rowan making good on his promise. If Quinn is indeed dead, the QPA will undergo another leadership change. The company already suffered a major loss when Olivia quit her job to become Mellie's (Bellamy Young) right-hand woman. Quinn and the others suffered because most of their clients left when Olivia's resignation was made known. They had to show that QPA is still the same even without their former boss, but it proved to be a difficult task. It remains to be seen who will take over Quinn's place if worse comes to worst. Huck (Guillermo Díaz) is a probable contender, but he is better at fieldwork.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Charlie (George Newbern), Quinn's fiancé, would do anything to prove that Olivia was behind everything that happened to her. He knew that Quinn was working on a lead that would prove that Olivia masterminded Rashad's assassination. The moment Quinn went missing, his gut feeling kept on telling him that the other woman was to be blamed. Olivia must be very careful, as Charlie will be shadowing her every move, ready to pounce when the opportunity arises.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.