'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Charlie to Blow the Whistle on Olivia as Revenge for Quinn

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Charlie (George Newbern) will follow his gut feeling that Olivia (Kerry Washington) holds the key to Quinn's (Katie Lowes) whereabouts in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Fans of the series will have to wait until January to learn if the leader of QPA is alive or not. The trailer released for episode 8 does not offer much. Last midseason finale, it was revealed that Rowan (Joe Morton) abducted Quinn and was keeping her hostage at his house. Olivia discovered the truth and confronted her father. When she insisted that he let go of Quinn, Rowan got a gun and pulled the trigger. While the scene did not reveal if he indeed shot Quinn, Olivia's reaction after the incident was a dead giveaway.

If Quinn dies, her fiancé will do everything to get revenge for her. Charlie already has suspicions that her disappearance is tied to Olivia. He may not have proof now, but soon enough, he will find something to support his inkling. Charlie has an idea what Quinn was working on before she went missing. He knew that she was following the trail leading to President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) murder. Quinn discovered that it was Olivia who ordered the world leader's death.

Meanwhile, season 7B is also expected to reveal whether Olivia will stick to her decision to get Rowan killed. Previously, she told her father that she already issued a kill order for him. Speculations are rife, though, that Olivia will not be strong enough to end her parent's life. She might be bluffing when she taunted him so that he would let go of Quinn. Olivia and Rowan may have a love-hate relationship, but they have been partners in crime for so long. In their twisted ways, they care for each other a lot.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.