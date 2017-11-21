'Scandal' Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers: Will Olivia Call Off Rowan's Kill Order?

Facebook/ScandalABC Promotional photo for "Scandal"

Olivia (Kerry Washington) might have been bluffing when she issued a kill order for her father, as will be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Fans of the ABC series will have to wait until January to find out if Olivia was serious with the threat against Rowan (Joe Morton). During the midseason finale, she ordered his death when he refused to let go of Quinn (Katie Lowes), whom he kidnapped.

Olivia was shocked that her father would do such a thing just to stop Quinn, the leader of the QPA, from revealing what she knows about President Rashad's (Faran Tahir) murder. During the father and daughter fight, Olivia warned Rowan to stay out of her jurisdiction, even calling her mother to complain about the old man's actions.

When Olivia told Rowan that there was a kill order from him via Command, he went to the room where he was keeping Quinn. Afterwards, the sound of a gun going off could be heard. Rowan then returned, asking Olivia if she wanted to see the body.

The upcoming episode is expected to reveal not only Rowan's fate but also Quinn's. The trailer released does not offer many details on what is to come. If Quinn is indeed dead, Olivia may just go ahead with Rowan's execution. Viewers are aware, though, that no matter how much the two hate each other, they do not have the guts to kill their own flesh and blood.

Meanwhile, Charlie (George Newbern) will be devastated if Quinn dies. He already believes that Olivia has something to do with his fiancée's disappearance. No matter how many times she denied the accusation, Charlie did not want to listen. After all, he is aware that before Quinn went missing, she was working on a case involving the White House Chief of Staff.

"Scandal" season 7 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.