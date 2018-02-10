Science Is Pro-Life's Best Ally!

One side of the political aisle likes to paint itself as pro-science. But when it comes to this most controversial social issue, science won't toe their party line.Writing at The Atlantic, Emma Green chronicles how breakthroughs in medical technology and advances in our understanding of pregnancy have fueled the movement to end abortion.

Forty-five years after Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide, it's become clear that this Supreme Court decision and the sexual revolution that spawned it were both based on ignorance—ignorance of what really happens inside the womb, and of what unborn human beings really are.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/how-advances-lift-the-curtain-on-roe.html