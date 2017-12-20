'Sea of Thieves' Comic Series Coming With Game's Launch in March 2018

"Sea of Thieves" will launch in March next year, but a comic book adaptation of the open-world adventure is already coming. Titan Comics has announced that it is coming out with an illustrated series for "Sea of Thieves" just in time for the game's launch.

The "Sea of Thieves" graphic novel series is part of Titan Comics' comic book launches for select games. The publisher has also announced books coming out for "Bloodborne," "Tekken," "Dishonored" and "Wolfenstein" aimed at fans of these games, according to Gamespot.

Amazon/Titan Comics/Rare/Microsoft Two crews sail the sea of thieves in a race to track down ancient treasure in the "Sea of Thieves" comic adaptation of the game.

The game itself is set to come out in March next year, and Titan Comics is setting their launch date to agree with that. Unlike their other comic books based on video games, the "Sea of Thieves" volumes will be for general audiences, meaning it will be suitable for kids and adults of all ages, according to Comicbook.

Like any other pirate story out there, "Sea of Thieves" follows a band of rowdy pirates as they sail the dangerous seas in search of treasure and plunder. This time, though, writer Jeremy Whitley is shaking things up with a rivalry theme.

"In Titan Comics' brand-new series, follow two competing crews of pirates, bound by a shared past and a single destiny, as they sail the Sea of Thieves in a race to track down an ancient treasure," the plot summary laid out the story, but that's just part of it.

The crews of both ships will have to deal with hordes of undead, deadly traps, and of course, the other crew as they fight through their rivals to stake their claim on a legendary treasure trove.

Art is handled by Rhoald Mercellius, whose striking visuals are also featured in "The Incredible Hulks" and "Warren Ellis' Supergod."