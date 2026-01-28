Home News One of multiple sexual abuse lawsuits against Riverside Church, basketball program is settled

Quick Summary AI Summary One of multiple sexual abuse lawsuits against Riverside Church is settled.

Daryl Powell Sr., 65, alleged abuse by Ernest Lorch from 1974 to 1983.

Settlement reached just before closing arguments in the trial. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

One of the 27 plaintiffs who filed civil lawsuits alleging they were sexually abused as minors by Ernest Lorch, the founder and former head coach of Riverside Church’s legendary Riverside Hawks basketball program, has agreed to settle his lawsuit.

The plaintiff, 65-year-old Daryl Powell Sr., who alleged he was abused between 1974 and 1983 while he was involved in the program operated from Riverside Church’s basement gym in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood, agreed to settle his lawsuit for an undisclosed amount last Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

Powell and the other plaintiffs mounted their lawsuits under the Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations for sexual-abuse lawsuits. The law allows victims to file claims against their abusers until the accusers turn 55. It also allowed a one year “look-back period” for cases that had already expired under the statute of limitations.

In his lawsuit, Powell alleges he was groomed and sexually abused about 200 times by the now deceased Lorch in the program that counts numerous NBA players as alumni, including Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, Eric Paschal, Tiny Archibald, Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson, Ed Pinckney, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest), Elton Brand and Malik Sealy.

During the trial of Powell’s lawsuit earlier this month, Deron “Sheeb” Johnson, a former Riverside assistant coach, testified that he quit his job in 1985 after walking in on the wealthy Lorch, with a young player who had his shorts pulled down to his knees according to Rolling Stone.

Johnson testified that he later ran into a pastor at the church and asked him: “Do you know what’s going [on] with the kids in your program?”

According to Powell’s original complaint reviewed by The Christian Post: “PLAINTIFF was sexually abused by LORCH approximately 200 times between about 1974 and 1979. These acts of sexual abuse occurred on the property of CHURCH in the locker room and in LORCH'S office and was done in the presence of or within the observation of other coaches and minor players.”

Prior to the start of the abuse, Powell claims Lorch groomed him with money, new sneakers, gym bags and clothing. He also gave him access to the church basement, game room and bowling alley. Lorch further paid for Powell’s transportation, college tuition and even taught him how to drive “by having PLAINTIFF sit on his lap.”

When the alleged sexual abuse began in 1974, Powell claims Lorch would wait for him in the hallway then direct him to change in the locker room. He would then stare at Powell’s genitals as he changed “under the guise of ensuring that PLAINTIFF was wearing a jock strap.” The complaint details multiple incidents of sexual abuse that took place at the church and Lorch’s home.

Lorch was indicted by a Massachusetts Grand Jury in 2010 for sexual abuse that took place in Amherst, Massachusetts, against another player, but he died before being able to stand trial.

The agreement to settle Powell’s case was reached just as closing arguments were to begin. While Riverside Church has not yet commented, Powell, who suffered abuse as a child prior to the alleged abuse by Lorch, thanked the court for allowing him to tell his story.

“He is thankful for the result, but he’s more appreciative of the fact that he was able to tell his story,” Lawrence Luttrell, one of Powell’s attorneys, told Rolling Stone. “That means more to him than any settlement amount.”