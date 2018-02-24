Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Promotional image for 'Shadowhunters'

A new teaser for the upcoming third season of "Shadowhunters" has been released, and it features a new threat coming.

The teaser clip, while brief, offers an exciting look at a new evil named Lilith (Anna Hopkins). Billed as a threat "from the depths of hell," Lilith has a goal of resurrecting Jonathan/Sebastian (Will Tudor). It also looks like the titular heroes are going to have a hard time taking her down, as she is literally "the mother of all demons."

"No one will stop me from bringing my boy back," the menacing Lilith says.

But, danger is not the only thing in store for viewers in the new season. Fans of Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec (Matthew Daddario) can look forward to their relationship deepening, as a previous teaser previewed. The couple is determined to be there for each other no matter the cost, though the journey will not be easy. It looks like Magnus is going on a risky mission, as Alec tells him to be cautious.

"You're gonna make it back," Alec says.

"Why wouldn't I?" Magnus replies. "Look what I have waiting for me."

"Malec" fans are not the only ones who will have great love to look forward to, though. "Clace" fans will also witness Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace's (Dominic Sherwood) relationship being tested. It is clear that their love is strong, but it remains to be seen whether it is strong enough to weather all the obstacles they will be facing in season 3.

It can be recalled that Jace died in the previous season, only to be brought back to life by Clary. The clip teases Jace experiencing some serious side effects as a result of his resurrection. And, while Clary also notices something is up with him, she is mainly just glad that he is alive.

"Shadowhunters" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.