'Siren' News, Air Date: New Freeform Series Trailer Teases the Strength and Violence of Mermaids

Facebook/Siren Promotional image for 'Siren'

Freeform has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, "Siren."

The teaser trailer, titled "Never Seen Before," opens with Ryn (Eline Powell) asleep in a forest. Ryn is a mermaid, the fictional creature that has become a local legend in the coastal town of Bristol Cove. The clip further shows a mermaid being caught by fishermen before being taken to a different location, with the mermaid kept inside a small tank.

Ryn changes into her mermaid form in the water, but her tail turns into legs on land. She also exhibits great strength and an alluring persona. The trailer also shows her throwing a man through the windshield of a car, being called "extremely violent."

It is unknown why Ryn came up to the surface and started disturbing the town. However, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) are determined to find out.

In January, the network also released a short clip titled "You Can't Escape Her Song" that features Ryn in her natural form as a mermaid swimming in the deep blue. Her form is definitely unlike the mermaids described in fairytales or Disney's "The Little Mermaid." She is vicious, boasting sharp teeth and claws.

A sneak peek was previously showcased at the New York Comic Con last year. It opens in Bristol Cove with Ryn sleeping soundly inside of a boat on land. When she wakes, she takes a good look at her legs and feet, having never seen them on herself before. She moves them around before picking up a rat, which she later eats. She spots clothes hanging out to dry and, soon enough, she has them on.

Ryn walks through town, curiously observing the people and things around her. A kid on a skateboard swiftly passes by her, and she notices that she is barefoot unlike everyone else. A town sign catches her eye, stopping her in her tracks. The sign boasts of the Mermaid Days Festival the town hosts, and the drawing of a mermaid surprises her.

Finally, Ryn, still barefoot, stops by a shop that sells mermaid artifacts. The shop owner invites people inside while sweeping out front, blissfully unaware that Ryn is standing in front of her. When the shop owner finally looks up, she is taken aback by Ryn. In fact, she looks more terrified than anything else. Perhaps she knows what Ryn really is.

"Siren" season 1 will premiere on March 29 on Freeform.