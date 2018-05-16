Is Social Media Suppressing Ireland's Pro-Life Voices?

Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Google want to mine and control information. Like their news media predecessors, they are some of the largest culprits of disseminating #fakenews.

This is particularly heartbreaking because the internet was the average person's means of circumventing a monolithic Leftist mainstream media. It was a powerful and cost-effective way for small nonprofits like ours (The Radiance Foundation) to get out a factual narrative that challenged the singular one regurgitated by an entire establishment.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/social-media-uses-fakenews-and-stalinist-efforts-to-help-repeal-irelands-pro-life-8th-amendment.html