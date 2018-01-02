'Solo: A Star Wars Story' News: John Williams to Compose Theme for Han Solo Standalone Film

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Composer John Williams walks through the audience before accepting the American Film Institute's (AFI) 44th Life Achievement Award.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" would not be complete without a special theme, and who better to compose it than John Williams himself.

According to Variety, Williams' help has been enlisted once more for the "Star Wars" franchise. He will be writing the theme for the upcoming Han Solo standalone movie. Williams, as many fans know, has worked as the composer for all the main "Star Wars" films, having written their complete scores.

Williams' involvement will in no way cancel out the work that John Powell was hired to do. In July earlier this year, it was announced that Powell would be composing the score for "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly," Williams told the publication in an interview.

The "Star Wars" veteran also expressed his excitement about Powell's score. "His assignment is something I'm very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. ... John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I'm going to be very anxious to hear," he said.

Fans are also undoubtedly looking forward to hearing the complete score of the film, especially since actor Paul Bettany previously likened the flick to "a gangster movie." Bettany also revealed that he will be playing an "intergalactic gangster," a role that was held by Michael Kenneth Williams before.

The "Boardwalk Empire" alum had already shot his part in the film when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were still attached as directors. When Ron Howard replaced the directing duo, the actor was cut from the film because he could not make it to reshoots due to other commitments.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on May 25, 2018.