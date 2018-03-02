Sony Announces Discontinuation of Free PlayStation Plus Games for PlayStation 3 and Vita Owners

From Software "Bloodborne" is one of the free games for PlayStation 4 owners this coming March.

One of the biggest benefits that comes with paying for PlayStation Plus is the fact that subscribers get a batch of free games every month. Unfortunately, it looks like Sony is changing up its service plans as PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita owners will no longer receive this luxury.

The official PlayStation blog recently announced this change to the service stating that the reason for the sudden shift is because majority of its audience and subscribers use a PlayStation 4 and not the older platforms.

"Many of our fans are playing on the PS4 platform, with the increasingly vast number of PS4s in homes around the world," it wrote.

Sony plans to implement this change next year, starting on March 8, 2019. The company emphasizes that, even if PS3 and Vita owners will no longer receive monthly free updates, they will still have access to the previously offered and downloaded games as long as they remain subscribed to PS Plus. All the other benefits that come with being a PS Plus subscriber — cloud saves and store discounts to name a few — will still be around as well.

The only difference is that PS3 and Vita games will no longer be on the list of free games. This also means that, starting next year, PS Plus subscribers will only receive two free games per month. Before this change, PS4 owners would also receive games available for the Vita or PS3 if they had Cross Buy support.

While this is unfortunate news, there is still a good year's worth of content awaiting PS3 and Vita owners. This month alone will offer "Legend of Kay" and "Mighty No. 9" for PS3 as well as "Claire: Extended Cut" and "Bombing Busters" for the Vita.

PS4 owners will continue to receive free games a year from now, and they will be happy to know that this month features the award-winning "Bloodborne" and the critically acclaimed "Ratchet & Clank" reboot as part of the free bundle of games.