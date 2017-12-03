Sony Xperia XZ Premium News: Successor Gets Bezel-less Display Upgrade

Facebook/SonyMobile The new Sony Xperia XZ Premium could go bezel-less.

Leaked information about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 could house a new bezel-less display.

Sony could soon be joining the market of bezel-less smartphones with the release of their upcoming successor of the Xperia XZ Premium. Gizmo China reports a leaked photo that contains details of an incoming Sony model with the number H8541, which is expected to be the Xperia XZ Premium 2.

Based on the specifications, the incoming Sony smartphone will sport a 5.7-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Sony smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, housing 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It will also run on the Android 8.0 Oreo with a 3,420mAh battery.

Sony users should not be intimidated by the battery power, since it is expected to come with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Sony smartphone will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS+ GLONASS, and USB Type-C for connectivity options. But the device will be IP65/68 certified, making it dust and water resistant.

It was noticeable that the measurements of the upcoming Sony smartphone were smaller compared to their current Xperia XZ Premium. The Sony H8541 is only 149 x 74 x 7.5 mm, while the Xperia XZ Premium measures 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm. This appears to be a great improvement, given that the new Sony model will have a sleeker structure with a bigger display than the Xperia XZ Premium.

Although Sony will be upping their smartphone game by going bezel-less, there are a couple more features that can be added to their new devices to match with Samsung and Apple.

TechRadar reports that Sony could do better with an upgrade of their cameras to dual lens since their line of smartphones often has lower image quality than other flagship phones in the market.

Another feature that Sony could also improve on is their pre-installed applications. It would be better if Sony gave up their apps that are similar to the Google collection up to space that users can maximize to their liking.

There are talks that Sony is revamping their entire line of smartphones for next year's release, so patrons of the company could expect more than just the Xperia XZ Premium 2 sporting a bezel-less design and other improvements as well.

The new Sony Xperia XZ Premium is anticipated to launch in 2018.