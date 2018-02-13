Spice Girls Reunion News: There Will be No Tour, Says Victoria Beckham

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

Victoria Beckham squashes any hope for a Spice Girls reunion, at least for now.

Talking to Vogue about the launch of her 2018 fall/winter collection, the pop star turned designer tackled the recent rumor that the 1990s iconic girl group are going on a reunion tour.

"I'm not going on tour," she flat out told Vogue. "The girls aren't going on tour."

Rumors of a Spice Girls grand reunion swirled two weeks ago, when Beckham posted a couple of photos of the whole group ­— Beckham, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie "Mel B" Brown — on Instagram.

The first post was captioned, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting." Fans thought the word "exciting" meant the girls were planning something big, especially after a report broke from TMZ.

According to TMZ, Spice Girls is planning to go on tour in the U.S. and the U.K. The report added that the girls' mini reunion at Halliwel's house was a "rough planning" for a world tour slated to kick off in summer in England, then migrate to the U.S.

TMZ added that Beckham was "fully on board" the plan. "American Idol" Simon Fuller, who was with the girls in one of the photos, will reportedly organize the tour.

Posh Spice, however, told Vogue that it was not the case, saying they were "brainstorming," but do not really have anything big planned.

Still, Beckham is not closing any doors. "There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for," she said, adding that their girl power could be a positive note in the midst of the Time's Up and #metoo movements.

"You know, there's so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there's so much that the brand can do, and it's such a positive message for young kids," she concluded.