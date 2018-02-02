'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Rumors: Sinister Six, Femme Fatale to Appear?

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Actor Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in Los Angeles, California.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) took on the Vulture in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but he could be facing him again, along with some backup, in the sequel.

According to Screen Rant, it is possible that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" could feature the Sinister Six, of which the Vulture is a member. The Vulture, who was brought to life by Michael Keaton in the first film, could be making a second appearance in the sequel. This time, though, he may have his villainous friends with him.

It can be recalled that the mid-credits scene of the first film saw the Vulture being taken into prison, where he crosses paths with a man who looks to be the Scorpion, another member of the Sinister Six. The Scorpion asks the Vulture about Spider-Man's identity. And, although the Vulture knows who the man behind the mask is, he does not give it away.

The Scorpion's inclusion in the mid-credits scene could hint at a potential appearance in the future. After all, Marvel is known to tease its future projects through mid- and post-credits scenes. However, the Scorpion is not the only Sinister Six villain who was featured in "Homecoming." The Shocker also played a role in the film. And, as comic book fans know, the Shocker has served with the Sinister Six several times.

Apart from the six baddies, Peter Parker could also find himself facing a femme fatale, as reported by That Hashtag Show. According to the publication, Marvel is apparently looking for an actress to play an undisclosed femme fatale role, and she could be of European descent. The ethnicity makes some sense because the sequel is reportedly going to film in either Germany or the United Kingdom.

Other rumors claim that Gwen Stacy will be introduced in "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2." And, while this has not been confirmed, some speculations also put her in the role of the femme fatale or the European actress that Marvel is looking to cast.

Since nothing has been officially announced, though, fans should take this news with a grain of salt.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will premiere on July 5, 2019.