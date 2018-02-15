Spyro Trilogy Remaster Rumored to Come Out This Year

Activision Spyro as he appears On the Netflix show "Skylanders Academy"

Perhaps riding the coattails of success that was the "N. Sane Trilogy" and the recently released "Shadow of the Colossus" remake, rumor has it that Activision is working on remastering the first three "Spyro" games and that it plans to release it this year, 20 years after the very first game came out.

According a report by Kotaku, inside sources told them that Activision is hard at work on a "Spyro the Dragon" trilogy remaster, which it plans to announce in the coming month and release by the third quarter of the year. This trilogy will cover the first three games in the "Spyro" series that came out for the original PlayStation in the late '90s — "Spyro the Dragon," "Ripto's Rage," and "Year of the Dragon." It will release for the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation 4 Pro support, and their goal is to launch it by September to celebrate the original game's 20th anniversary.

The report also says that, while it will not be publicly announced, the remastered trilogy will have a one-year exclusivity deal with Sony and the PlayStation platform before being ported to other platforms next year. It says that the same deal applied to the "N. Sane Trilogy" as well so fans should expect some ports of that title to arrive within this year. The team developers working on this collection will be the same team that worked on the "N. Sane Trilogy," so expect the same level of polish and improvements that it had to be in this one as well.

Most kids these days may only know Spyro as a character in the "Skylanders" franchise, but back in the early days of PlayStation he, along with Crash, were two of the biggest mascots for Sony and their platform and both had amazing games on the PlayStation 1. However, as time went by, their games failed to pick up much traction going into the newer generation of consoles. Crash eventually fizzled out into the background as Naughty Dog began working on games like "Uncharted," while Spyro was regulated as a character in the "Skylanders" franchise.

But with Crash's amazing return this past year, it seems Activision wants to see if Spyro can still spark a flame of interest.