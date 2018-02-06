'Crash Bandicoot' Rumor: New Game Coming in 2019

Activision Promotional picture for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy"

Could the success of the "N. Sane Trilogy" have been enough for publisher Activision to make more "Crash Bandicoot" games? That seems to be the case as a new rumor has started to surface that hints at a new Crash game coming in 2019.

Discovered in the spring edition of Licensing Source Book Europe, Max Arguile, Licensing Manager for merchandise company GB eye, said that Activision has a lot of plans for the "Crash Bandicoot" brand going forward.

"The new game was a huge success with no marketing spend," Arguile said. "Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019. Activision have a five year plan for this and GB eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products."

So, what is the takeaway from this? First and foremost is that the hugely successful "N. Sane Trilogy" is arriving to the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms sometime in the future. Next, there will be a new game in 2019. Finally, Activision actually has plans to support Crash up until 2022.

It should not be too surprising that Activision has decided to push forward with the brand after the tremendous success that the "N. Sane Trilogy" had. In September 2017, it reportedly sold over 2.5 million copies, just a few months after its release at the end of June. It has also gone as far as being the top-selling remastered game in PlayStation 4 history so it seems Activision wants to see how much more they can make from the nostalgic brand.

Activision has yet to make a statement regarding the validity of these rumors; however, considering how the source of the rumors is from someone that is in a position to know this information and it was published in a trade publication that is normally read by people in the industry, it seems to be a very sure bet.