'Star Trek 4' News, Update: Production Might Begin Next Year; Is Quentin Tarantino At The Helm?

Star Trek Movie Zachary Quinto as Spock and Chris Pine as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek"

The fate of "Star Trek 4" is still up in the air at the moment, but Karl Urban is confident it will happen.

In an interview with JoBlo, the actor who plays the role of Dr. McCoy, he suggested that the production for the fourth film in the reboot series might begin as early as next year.

"It's really a question for Paramount," the actor said with a laugh. "I have such a blast working on those 'Star Trek' movies. You know, that cast, we're like family at this point. I'm pretty confident within, hopefully the next year, that we'll be back on the set," he went on to say.

"Star Trek 4" is rumored to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, who pitched an R-rated spin on the long-running science fiction series to J. J. Abrams. Details about the legendary filmmaker's idea are being kept under wraps at the moment, so even the cast members do not know what it will look like.

Some "Star Trek" fans have expressed trepidations about such take on a universe that they believe is doing just fine without R-rated treatment.

For Urban, however, Tarantino is "probably the exact kind of energy the franchise needs." In a separate interview with Yahoo, he said that it is "important to remain open to whatever the story is, and whatever collaboration may evolve."

After all, the last two "Star Trek" films did not do well both critically and commercially, so a fresh and bold new take on the franchise might breathe a new life to it.

"Whether that's going to mean swearing, more graphic violence or sex, I don't know. It'll be interesting to see," he went on to say.

Prior to Tarantino's involvement, it was reported that "Star Trek 4" will revolve around Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) meeting his long-dead father George (Chris Hemsworth).

Last year, it was reported that Tarantino's take is making progress with "The Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith tapped to write the script. Whether this ends up being "Star Trek 4" or not remains to be seen at this time.