'Star Trek Discovery' News: When Will Season 2 Premiere?

With the second season of "Star Trek Discovery" already confirmed by CBS, fans are eager to find out when the new series will make its premiere.

"Star Trek Discovery" is only the latest installment in the "Star Trek" franchise, and it is also the franchise's newest television offering. However, the series seems to have become quite popular with American viewers. especially on Netflix and the CBS on-demand service, since it has already been renewed for a second season even though the first season was just six episodes in. With this being said, CBS has yet to announce a release date for the second season of the brand new television series. But when it does arrive, it can be expected that it will premiere on Netflix the day after it airs on CBS the same way it did with its first season.

"In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise," CBS Interactive President and CEO Marc DeBevoise spoke about the renewal. "This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series," he added.

Furthermore, it is still unknown how many episodes season 2 will run for, but seeing that the first one ran with 15 episodes, it is likely that the next season would play around the same number. However, it should be acknowledged that with the show's popularity, viewers may see a few more episodes added to the mix when season 2 arrives.

While not much is known about what would happen in the "Star Trek: Discovery" season 2, fans are wondering if the iconic ship from the original "Star Trek" will make an appearance since the first season ended with the Discovery ship receiving a distress signal from The Enterprise.