"Star Trek: Discovery" has returned from its midseason break, and it served a huge twist when the USS Discovery landed in the mirror universe.

A different side of Tyler (Shazad Latif) that was always there came out in the midseason premiere. After being confronted by Culber (Wilson Cruz), Tyler's alternate Klingon personality brought about by his PTSD killed the doctor. However, fans can rest assured that this is not the last of Culber.

"You will see Dr. Culber again," showrunner Aaron Harberts told TVLine, teasing more to come for Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and his partner. "This is a love story that's going to transcend death, and there is much more story to tell for those two."

As for Tyler's alternate personality, co-showrunner Gretchen J. Berg explained that it is going to be a major bump in the road for the crew's mission, as well as his personal life.

"It's looming pretty large, and it's a huge complication to what is going on, not only personally with Burnham and everybody else," she said.

Harberts also teased an Easter Egg that will appear in the next episode, titled "The Wolf Inside." It remains to be seen how the USS Discovery crew will get out of the mirror universe unscathed, especially since Tyler may be unhinged. However, fans can look forward to a few more episodes set in the place where Tilly (Mary Wiseman) is captain.

"We will be in the mirror universe for a little while," Harberts revealed. "Things come out about our characters in the mirror universe that wouldn't come out in the prime universe."

CBS has already renewed the prequel series to the original "Star Trek" for a second season. And, while speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline), Harberts previewed what viewers can expect from the next season.

"The second season is not a war season... we are very interested in tackling themes of science versus faith," he said.

"Star Trek: Discovery" season 1 airs Sundays on CBS All Access.