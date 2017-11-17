'Star Wars Battlefront II' News: Site Reveals People Need to Play More Than 4,000 Hours to Access All Locked Contents

Twitter courtesy of @EAStarWars Promo image for 'Star Wars Battlefront 2'

A website recently revealed that it will take a whole lot of time -- more than 4,000 hours -- before players are able to unlock all of the restricted contents in "Star Wars Battlefront II."

A few days before the official worldwide release of the heavily criticized "Star Wars Battlefront II," "Star Wars" gaming blog SWTOR Strategies revealed that the title will require players to do up to 4,528 hours of playing before they can access all of the locked contents of the game.

The mentioned total amount of time translates to over 188 days -- around 6 months -- of full-time playing. But since it is scientifically impossible for a person to play the game that long without resting a bit, the time it actually takes could be much longer.

The report added that if players do not welcome the idea of waiting that long, they must be ready to spend around $2,100 to unlock everything in "Star Wars Battlefront II."

Based on the blog's breakdown, troopers will take the longest time to unlock. Players will need 950 hours of gaming time, 68 cards, 32,640 crafting parts, or 653 loot crates to gain access to all four base troopers.

All in all, SWTOR Strategies reported there was a total of 324 cards in "Star Wars Battlefront II." To upgrade them, players will need to collect 155,250 crafting parts that will come from 3,111 loot crates. This will then need the above-mentioned 4,528 hours of gameplay

On the other hand, if players want to use the somewhat easier way, they have to be willing to literally pay the price. 3,111 loot crates will cost 248,880 crystals, according to the blog. And if players are purchasing the $100 pack that has 12,000 crystals, they will need a total of $2,100.

The high price in micro-transactions and very long hours it would require to unlock key characters such as Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Chewbacca and more, are the very reasons why Electronic Arts is under massive scrutiny.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" was released worldwide on Friday, Nov. 17.