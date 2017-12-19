'Star Wars: Episode 9' News: Working Titled Revealed to Be 'Black Diamond'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was only recently released in theaters, and fans are already looking forward to "Episode 9," the final film in the new trilogy.

While details about "Star Wars: Episode 9" are scarce, fans will be happy to know that the film already has a working title. According to Fantha Tracks, the working title of the upcoming movie is "Black Diamond," with Carbonado Industries (UK) Ltd. being the business name of the production company.

J.J. Abrams, who directed "The Force Awakens," is returning to the director's chair to helm "Episode 9." Colin Trevorrow was previously attached to direct, but creative differences with Lucasfilm led him to exit the project.

While speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, Abrams, who recently pitched the story of "Episode 9" to Disney CEO Bob Iger, revealed that he did not plan on directing the film. However, he ultimately changed his mind because of the enticing prospect of closing the story with him at the helm.

"I had no intention to return," he said. "But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven."

The change in directors, however, is believed to be the reason behind the decision to delay the release of "Episode 9." The film originally had a premiere date of May 24, 2019. However, after Trevorrow left and Abrams stepped in, the date was moved to Dec. 20, 2019.

The final installment in the new trilogy has a lot of stories to tell, especially after the events of "The Last Jedi." For those who are unaware, the sequel to "The Force Awakens" saw the death of Snoke at the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), revealed that Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents were no one special, and ended with the passing of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) after helping the Resistance escape to safety.