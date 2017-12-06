'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Mark Hamill Explains How It's No Longer Luke's Story

Facebook/Star Wars The theatrical poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi,"as shown on the official Star Wars Facebook account.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," on the surface, may be referring to Luke Skywalker. Actor Mark Hamill, however, explained how over the course of two hours, viewers will find that the story is as much about the new characters as it is about the hermit.

In a recent interview with Collider, Mark Hamill noted how the story has moved on from Luke Skywalker and on to the new protagonist. Along the way, he explained the process that he went through to understand the former Jedi, and perhaps more impressively, shared it without giving away any spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Despite the title, the new movie will be all about the new characters, as the official plot synopsis explains: "In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past."

It's a summary that Hamill agrees with as well, as he says two minutes into the interview. He notes how some of the fans would expect to see Luke Skywalker weighing down the young hero, at least, until the real Luke would show up to save the day.

That's not the case with the eighth "Star Wars" movie. "Like I said, it's not my story anymore and Rian said we can't do anything that's been done, even in the comic books and the video games, the role-playing games, the novels – they're not acknowledging any of that," he went at length.

The video below features Hamill explaining how "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is no longer all about Luke, even as fans may think it that way. The movie is slated to come out to theaters everywhere on Friday, Dec. 15.