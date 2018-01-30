'Street Fighter' Costumes for 'Monster Hunter: World' Revealed

"Street Fighter" is crossing over to "Monster Hunter: World," starting with Ryu and Sakura. The world fighter duo, or at least the costume sets that lets Hunters take on their appearances, will be available via a new quest in the coming weeks, according to Capcom.

Capcom is launching the crossover starting with a Ryu and Sakura cosmetic set of armor which an existing character can wear. As such, Ryu and Sakura will not exactly be launching monsters with tornado kicks and uppercuts, but it gives a chance to "Monster Hunter" and "Street Fighter" fans alike to hunt down their prey while looking like the two fighters.

Capcom Ryu and Sakura from "Street Fighter V" join "Monster Hunter: World."

These outfits will be coming in a few weeks as a quest reward, in the form of two full sets of armor, as Capcom announced in their official blog on Saturday, Jan. 27.

"In just a few weeks, we'll be featuring the quest to get Ryu's set as an exclusive early opportunity to PS4 players that also have a save data file from 'Street Fighter V' (including 'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition')," Capcom said in their reveal, meaning that a copy of "Street Fighter V" will be needed to get the new outfits earlier.

Hunters can then check their quest logs to see if they receive the new special quest called "Down the Dark, Muddy Path," which will be coming in several weeks.

Upon completing the quest, successful Hunters should receive "SFV Tickets" as part of the quest rewards. These tickets, plus the needed monster parts, can then be taken to a smithy to trade them in for a new Ryu armor set.

Players who don't have a PS4 save for "Street Fighter V," as well as Xbox One players, are not entirely missing out, too. The crossover promo will be coming back as an Event Quest at a later date, according to Cinema Blend.