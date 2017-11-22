'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Will Sodom Be a Season 3 DLC Character?

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter New characters are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' in Season 3

New characters are expected to be added to "Street Fighter V" once Season 3 gets underway. But to this point, developers have yet to reveal which ones are set to join the roster.

That may have changed just recently, however.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, the folks from Capcom France recently posted a blurred picture of someone on their social media account, and many say it was Sodom.

It is unclear exactly why Capcom France decided to just suddenly post something about Sodom, but as EventHubs noted, the people running that social media account have provided a bit of insight into the future of the game before, notably sharing an early look at the stage that Season 2 DLC character Abigail calls home.

So are the people from Capcom France at it again and sending out an early and somewhat vague tease of an addition coming to "Street Fighter V" in the future?

Rumors throughout much of this year have been hinting at Sagat and Sakura being Season 3 DLC characters, but Sodom is not someone who has been mentioned that much as a potential roster addition.

Still, it would not be that surprising if the developers ultimately opted to make Sodom available in Season 3, as he is quite the character.

According to the Street Fighter Wiki, Sodom is an American who has a fondness for Japanese culture. He tries hard to really show that he has a good grasp of Japanese culture, although he does not always succeed at doing so.

From a gameplay perspective, Sodom is also quite different from many of the other characters featured in the series as he likes to use weapons. He also likes to use martial arts, so he can remain as a threat even if he is unarmed.

There are certainly some good reasons for why Sodom could be a worthy addition to the roster, but at this point, fans will just have to wait and see if the developers see things that way too.

More news about Season 3 of "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.