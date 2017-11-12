'Suits' Spinoff Spoilers, Cast News: Two More Key Characters Added

(Photo: Spike) Morgan Spector, confirmed to join the "Suits" spinoff, as seen in "The Mist."

Two more stars have been added to the highly anticipated "Suits" spinoff.

"The Mindy Project" star Rebecca Rittenhouse and Morgan Spector of "The Mist" are joining the project as two of the three key roles in the upcoming series.

According to Deadline, Spector will play the role of the "handsome, charismatic and enigmatic working-class" Chicago Mayor Bobby Golec who is hoping to be reelected in six months.

Rittenhouse, on the other hand, will play the role of Keri Allen, a "driven and ambitious" city attorney born and raised in Chicago who serves as the unofficial right hand to the mayor.

Looking at the nature of their characters and the fact that they are two-thirds of the main cast, fans can expect to see the two Bobby and Keri sharing a lot of screen time in the "Suits" spinoff.

Upon the announcement, Rittenhouse took to Instagram to confirm her casting on the "Suits" spinoff, expressing her enthusiasm to be part of the series:

My dad told me not to be a lawyer so I'm just pretending to be one. #subtlerebellion Excited to join this formidable group!

Bobby and Keri will be introduced in the "Suits" season 7 finale, serving as the backdoor pilot for the spinoff. Rittenhouse and Spector will be joining Gina Torres, who plays the powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearsons in the parent series.

Both Rittenhouse and Spector are expected to be series regulars in the "Suits" spinoff if it is ordered to series. Here is what the NBC Universal Cable Entertainment president of Entertainment Networks Chris McCumber said of the project in an official statement: