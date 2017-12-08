'Supernatural' Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Sheriff Jody Mills Returns

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) good friend, Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), is set to take over in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

When the CW series returns after the holidays, it will feature a backdoor pilot for "Wayward Sisters," where Mills will team up with several women and take over the Winchesters' role as guardians of humanity from supernatural forces. During the midseason finale. Sam and Dean were sent to a different dimension, thanks to a powerful dreamwalker named Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevara-Prip). It was Jack's (Alexander Calvert) plan to use the shaman to bring back Mary (Samantha Smith). The entire mission went into flames when Jack was left stranded with Sam and Dean's mother, while the boys were trapped in a different world.

It is up to Mills and her friends, which will be composed of Kaia, a psychic named Patience Turner (Clark Backo), Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen), to bring Sam and Dean back. Showrunner Andrew Dabb recently spoke to Variety about the backdoor pilot. According to him, "Wayward Sisters" would be a lot different from "Bloodlines," which was released in season 9.

"We think this episode steps up and has relationships and a big mythology that can support a show, but if the stars don't align for us, they can just enjoy it as an episode of 'Supernatural,'" Dabb said. "That's important to us. I think a lot of the reason 'Bloodlines' turned so many people off was that it didn't feel like an episode of 'Supernatural.' This feels like an episode of 'Supernatural,' and should it go forward, we would build on that DNA to make it feel unique and different but still part of that world."

"Supernatural" season 13 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.