'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' News, Update: Details on New Characters, Weapon Modding and Story

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

New details have been revealed about the highly anticipated game "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

Players will have to make a critical decision in the second half of the story. He will either have to choose their friends and their fight or his own crisis. Per the description:

Is there a reason why Kirito and his friends are not present? A decreasing HP bar. What is the meaning of the player's painful expression? The heroines look back with a sorrowful expression. Whatever decisions you make, the player is the protagonist of this story.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has also introduced a batch of new characters players will get to meet in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

One of them is "information dealer" Argo, who is the source of useful intel. Her brilliance in her work earned her the nickname "Argo the Rat."

She is a female player with a unique tone of voice. She runs a resourceful information business, and currently has a keen interest in the ArFA-sys Type-X.

The second character players will see in action in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" is Daisy, a Type-X ArFA-sys led by Zeliskam who trades information with the player after their initial encounter.

Daisy is precious to Zeliskam and does not seem to participate in battle.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will also see Yui, a "pure-hearted girl trusted by all" put under the care of Kirito and Asuna during the "Sword Art Online" era whom she knows sees her parents.

Another character is Rain, who happens to be the only other known player besides Kirito in "ALfheim Online." A not-so-active player of "Gun Gale Online," she has the ability to dual wield two submachine guns that allows her to overwhelm enemies.

Last but not the least is Philia, another person from Kirito's past. She was rescued by him in the Hollow Area who considers herself a treasure hunter who currently has her focus on super rare ArFA-sys.

She fights using covert actions and snipes enemies from a distance. However, she can also easily fight at close range with the sword techniques she mastered during the "Sword Art Online" era.

Bandai Namco also revealed that Lisbeth will run a workshop in "Gun Gale Online." They also detailed how upgrading weapons works in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet":

If you have a weapon you want to upgrade and the necessary materials, you can upgrade your weapon at Lisbeth's Workshop. A weapon can be upgraded a maximum of two stages, and depending on its stage, a "+" or "++" will be attached to its name.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will also allow players to mod their weapon with "Memory Chips" that feature special effects that be fortified.

As you progress through the story, Lisbeth's "Weapon Strengthening and Modding Level" will increase. By obtaining more powerful weapons, you will be able to clear various stages.

By combining weapons, the Memory Chip effect of the base weapon will change. Memory Chips with the same effects will lead to a strengthened special effect.

Bandai Namco also provided details on the new "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" area called the "Old South," a place where "the glory of mankind and technology once assembled."

Not only have machines been left behind in the rusted ruins, killer enemies freed from human control will also attack... As you progress through the building, a huge robot enemy will appear. Dodge his missiles and other extensive attacks to launch a counterattack. When not under human contorl, the machines are reckless and out of control.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will be out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 8 in Japan, and Feb. 23 in the west.