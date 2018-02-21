Sylvester Stallone Responds to Reports Claiming That He's Dead

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone will be appearing as a guest star in the next season of "This is Us."

Over the weekend, fans of Sylvester Stallone were shocked when reports claiming that the action superstar had died of prostate cancer surfaced. However, it turned out that the reports were not true and were mere products of an account known to spread death hoaxes involving famous personalities.

On Monday morning, Sylvester addressed the rumors by taking a screenshot of one of the false death reports and posting it on his Instagram page, reassuring fans that he's still alive and kicking. He encouraged fans to ignore the "stupidity" and told them he's still alive and well, healthy and happy. "Still punching!" the 71-year-old actor captioned his post.

After his initial post, the "Rocky" star shared on Instagram a video of himself playing around with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine. In the clip, Sylvester's daughters can be seen running around their home while it hailed outside. The video then shifts its focus on Stallone, who says, "That'll teach 'em." "Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm... It's so great to be back from the Dead!!!" he captioned the lighthearted clip.

While the subject of the death hoax seemed cool about the false reports, his brother Frank Stallone pulled no punches in his reaction, saying those who spread reports about his brother's death were "sick and cruel." Tagging Fox News and Sean Hannity in his post, Frank wrote, "Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don't deserve a place in society... These are people that menace the society. They are useless in society. So Stallone power goes on."

Frank's post was followed by comments from fans who were quick to express their anger over the fake news. Some even blamed Facebook for the death hoax, claiming that it was the social media platform that propagated the news.