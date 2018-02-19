'System Shock Remastered' News: Development on Remaster Goes on Hiatus

Night Dive Studios Despite raising a million dollars and months of development, Night Dive Studios' "System Shock" remaster is going on hiatus.

Despite accumulating $1.35 million in funding across over 20,000 backers, Night Dive Studios has announced that the "System Shock" remaster that it has been working on for more than a year will be going on hiatus.

Officially announced on its Kickstarter page as a message to its backers, Stephen Kick, CEO of Night Dive Studios, talks about how, despite their original intentions, somewhere along the way of development, they began to add more and more features into the game and it ended up drifting away and away from the original source material.

"The vision began to change. We moved from a Remaster to a completely new game. We shifted engines from Unity to Unreal, a choice that we don't regret and one that has worked out for us," he wrote. "With the switch we began envisioning doing more, but straying from the core concepts of the original title."

"The more that we worked on the game, the more that we wanted to do, and the further we got from the original concepts that made System Shock so great."

It eventually came to a point where Kick realized they had strayed too far from their goal to faithfully remake the original "System Shock" and decided to put the team on hiatus as they reassess their situation and their vision.

However, Kick does emphasize and assure backers that they will continue development of the game, and that this is not the end. He swears that work on the project will restart in the future and that they will make good of their original promises when they first crowdfunded the game.

Night Dive Studios launched its Kickstarter campaign to fund the "System Shock" reboot in June 2016. It was able to hit its target goal of $900,000 within two weeks of the campaign and, by the end of it, managed to get $1.35 million from 21,625 backers. Should it stay true to its words, the "System Shock" reboot is set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.