'Teen Mom 2' News: Exes Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Get Into Twitter Feud

(Photo: Instagram/Javi Marroquin) Javi Marroquin had a heated exchange with ex Kailyn Lowry on Twitter.

The "Teen Mom 2" stars have already moved on after their divorce, but it looks like they are not yet done taking jabs at each other. While their episode on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" aired on Friday, the exes took to social media to react to what was happening onscreen.

"Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again," Lowry tweeted, referring to their battle over child support for their four-year-old son.

Marroquin later responded, saying, "Someone's bitter and can't move on from s— that happened almost 2 years ago."

Last week, Lowry also announced that their tell-all book series titled "He Said, She Said" has been canceled. The reality star said they are no longer pursuing the project for the sake of their son and their new partners.

Marroquin is in a relationship with his "Teen Mom 2" co-star, Briana DeJesus. In November, Lowry revealed she is dating a woman, which eventually led the former pair to make changes to their plans.

Initially, it was Marroquin who came up with the idea of releasing a tell-all book about their marriage. Lowry refused to allow her ex with his plan, so they agreed to release two separate versions focusing on their own perspectives instead.

Marroquin confirmed on Monday that he is being deployed by the Air Force for a second time. Just weeks before the holidays, the MTV personality said he was not expecting the deployment at all. Marroquin previously opened up about the possibility of him being deployed again during an episode of "Teen Mom 2" in mid-July. The first time he was deployed was in January of 2016.