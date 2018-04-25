'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex of Partying With Their Son Without Supervision

Facebook/TeenMom2 Featured in the image is "Teen Mom 2" cast member Jenelle Evans

After her all-out war with her "Teen Mom 2" co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, controversial reality star Jenelle Evans turned her anger to her baby daddy, Nathan Griffith.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that the 26-year-old mother of three was furious after seeing the photos and videos taken during the birthday celebration of Griffith's girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, over the weekend. The source claimed that Evans assumed that Griffith's mother Doris Davidson was not there to supervise the visits of her 3-year-old son Kaiser.

According to the source, Evans texted Davidson while her husband David Eason also sent a message to Griffith on Sunday morning because she did not believe that Kaiser was with her the whole time. The source also mentioned that Evans forced them to wake up the child to talk to him because she did not believe that he is with his grandmother.

But the source claimed that Kaiser was with Davidson the entire time, and Griffith's family had no intention of breaking their arrangement. "Nathan and his mom always play by the rules because they know how she is," the source stated, adding, "It's her way of controlling Nathan."

Davidson supervises all the visits with Kaiser every weekend. Back in September, Griffith's mother filed an emergency motion to ask for full custody of the boy when the "Teen Mom 2" star harassed her through texts. She also accused the TV personality of testing positive for marijuana in the hospital during the time when she gave birth to her and Eason's daughter Ensley.

The insider also mentioned that Lanhardt is careful to share any photos with Kaiser because of Evans. "Anytime Ashley is around Kaiser there is an issue," the source also said. "She has to hide it," the insider continued.

Aside from Griffith's family, Evans' wrath also fell on her co-stars after Messner and Lowry reacted when her husband called out Messner for what she believed was inappropriate makeup for her daughter Aleeah during a cheerleading competition.

Eason wrote in his comment on Messner and her daughter's photo, "I can't believe Corey [Simms] would allow her to wear so much makeup," then later added, "No she just probably didn't ask him if it was okay first... I doubt he would allow that."

Lowry was quick to jump on her friend's defense and warned Evans to leave the kids out of the picture. "I'm not going to think twice if you talk about their kids. I'm coming for you. Keep kids out of it," she told Radar Online.

Because of Lowry's statement, Evans posted her answer on her IG Story and accused her co-star of trying to seek attention. "I think it's really funny you have to butt it on people's drama. Like how many times do you have to comment on something that has to do with me? I'm pretty sure my whole rant was about Leah, it was about cheerleading makeup. Didn't have Kail's name all over it!" she said.

The ongoing feud between the ladies of "Teen Mom 2" is expected to be seen when the reality series returns on MTV for its ninth season on Monday, May 7.