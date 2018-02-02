'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy to Die?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

Bellamy's (Bob Morley) storyline may be drawing to an end in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Recently, fans of the CW series were thrown into a tizzy when Morley posted an enigmatic message on his Twitter account. According to him, he is currently unemployed again. With the official wrap up of filming for season 5, some took it as a hint that his character would no longer appear in the next installment. As previously reported, there is no danger of a cancellation for the series since the CW and the showrunners have already been conceptualizing the next seasons.

If Bellamy will not be part of season 6, it is possible that he will die in the upcoming storyline. As viewers of the show have come to know, character deaths are not unusual. A number of them died in different ways. For instance, it came as a shock to many when Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a main character and Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) love interest, was killed. Bellamy dying will not be impossible with the rate things are going. Seven years after Praimfaya, the ground is still inhabitable. Enemies will come flocking, putting the Skaikru tribe at risk.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that by the end of season 5, Clarke will no longer be the leader. It has been teased that a mysterious character will be appearing in the season finale. Actor Shannon Kook will play the role of Lucas, but very little details have been revealed about him. There are rumors that claim that he is actually a Nightblood who will come to challenge Clarke for the position of leader. As fans of the series know, only Nightbloods can become Commanders since they are compatible with the Flame. Except for Madi (Lola Flanery), Clarke is the only surviving person from the special race.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air midseason this year.