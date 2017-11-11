'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers : Clarke to be Forced to Give Up Madi

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will be forced to make a terrible decision involving her foster child in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Recent spoilers for the new installment indicate that the storyline will dwell on making choices. A post on "The 100 Writers Room" Instagram account has sparked a debate among the show's fans. The message is simple: an image accompanied by the word "choice." While the term may apply to either main character Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) or Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), speculations are rife that the hint is pertaining to Clarke's future dilemma about Madi's (Lola Flanery) safety.

Clarke met Madi when the rest of the survivors left her alone to weather the nuclear holocaust. She made a huge sacrifice to save many people and was prepared to die. Fortunately for Clarke, she did not. She even met a little companion, a Nightblood who somehow survived the apocalypse just like her.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg has said that Madi's existence would change Clarke. She would treat the girl as if she is her true daughter. He also hinted about a looming problem where Clarke would be forced to make a tough choice. It looks like Madi's future is compromised, and it is up to Clarke if she will live or not.

"We meet Madi in that pop out at the end 6 years and 7 days later and she's a Nightblood child who Clarke found at some point over the last 6 six years and clearly has become bonded to that person. They are very, very, clearly connected now — deeply connected. ... What happens when what's good for Madi, for her surrogate child essentially... is not what's good for Skaikru or Bellamy or Octavia. We'll see that tested in really cool ways in Season 5," the EP teased.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.