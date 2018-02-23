'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Raven To Fall For Prisoner In Mysterious Ship

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

Raven (Lindsey Morgan) is rumored to meet the man she will end up dating in the upcoming season of "The 100."

According to Just Jared Jr., the character being teased to find romance in the new installment is Raven. Recently, spoilers for the CW series reveal that one of the mainstays will form a romantic bond with someone on board the prison ship that appeared in the last minutes of season 4. Speculations are rife that it is going to be Raven and that the man she will feel an attachment with is Zeke (to be played by Jordan Bolger).

Zeke is described as an adventurous soul who left Earth to explore the vastness of the universe. He joined the space mission to a distant solar system. Years after, he will be forced to come back, where he will find the sorry remains of his home planet. Zeke is said to be smart and witty and has no shortage of bravado in his bones. In the event that he and Raven indeed becomes an item, their relationship is expected to become exciting and full of zest.

In the past, Raven only had one relationship. She and Finn (Thomas McDonell) were together until he was sent to the ground as part of the 100 doomed children. Desolate and worried for her boyfriend, Raven followed him and discovered that he was having an affair with Clarke (Eliza Taylor). After seeing Finn risk his own life for Clarke's safety, she ended things with him. Raven has a strong connection with Murphy (Richard Harmon), but they were never together.

Meanwhile, spoilers for season 5 reveal that romance is in the cards for Echo (Tasya Teles) and Bellamy (Bob Morley). The two characters have been circling around each other for a long time since they met as rivals. With Teles promoted as series regular, speculations indicate that she would play an even bigger role in the new storyline.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.