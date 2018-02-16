'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bellamy and Echo's Romance to Happen?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

The romantic tension between Echo (Tasya Teles) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) may come to a head in the upcoming season of "The 100."

As TVLine reminds, Teles has been promoted as series regular in the new installment. This means that she will play a bigger role in the storyline. Speculations are rife that it is the right time for the writers to tap into Echo's dynamics with Bellamy, whom she has a love-hate relationship with. When the two fighters met, they abhorred each other since they belonged to two different tribes. Their experience in Mount Weather, however, changed this. There, they fought alongside each other, even laying their lives on the line to protect one another.

During an interview with Morley last year, he hinted that a lot has happened between his character and Teles'. Both Bellamy and Echo have spent several years in space. They were part of the group who stayed in the Ark to survive. In that span of time, the two must have become closer. Six years without any other company but five others aside from them is bound to result in something. If ever Bellamy ends up with Echo, though, "Belarke" shippers will definitely be disappointed.

"I'm definitely excited to have more scenes with Echo. There are seven characters up in space, including them, so obviously that relationship will change and have to evolve. I'm thrilled Tasya Teles has been upgraded to a regular this season because she's a great energy to have around on set. All those relationships have shifted to grow up. With shooting having begun last week, we're all trying to figure out what we've been up to for the past six years. They've evolved so far and right now we're trying to play catch-up," Morley said.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.