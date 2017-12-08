'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Will the Grounders Have a New Queen?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100"

The Grounders may be looking up to a new leader in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Recent spoilers for the new installment hint that there will be a power struggle between Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) as the rightful leader of the survivors. A list of titles of the upcoming episodes indicates the emergence of a new ruler. Titled "Red Queen," the episode may be teasing of Octavia's rise to power. In the promo images released for season 5, Bellamy's (Bob Morley) sister is almost always covered with red, viscous blood of her victims.

It has been previously teased that Octavia's thirst for supremacy would prevail in the new storyline. She may no longer be satisfied with just leading a small group of people. Showrunner Jason Rothenberg has told Hidden Remote that there would be a lot of changes in the different characters, especially in Avgeropoulos'. Octavia and her band of followers have been trapped inside the bunker for years following Praimfaya. Her journey, which has already been dark, is expected to turn even darker and gorier than before.

"There's a lot of cool stuff that happened during those six years and I don't wanna just talk about it. Especially the things that were formative, that turned Octavia into the Octavia we will see when the door opens and we go down there for the first time. Things under the ground got really, really... I mean it's almost redundant for me to say 'dark' when we talk about this show, but things got really different when they found out that they were trapped. They could have been out for a year," the EP teased.

The Grounders may change their alliance to Octavia once they see how powerful she has become compared to Clarke. If the years have changed Octavia into an ever more dangerous warrior, Clarke is the opposite. Becoming a surrogate mother to a young Nightblood has made her soft and her followers will not be able to ignore that.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.