The 5 Big Revelations in the 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere

"Westworld" fans were in for a treat as the second season of the hit sci-fi series premiered on HBO. The first episode, called "Journey Into Night," convincingly answered a lot of the questions left hanging by the season 1 finale, and here are the biggest five shockers so far.

If the "Westworld" writers were already willing to show viewers this much on just the first episode, there's bound to be a ton of new developments coming up for the show this season. There's a brief times skip between this season and the previous one, and in that span of time, Westworld underwent some serious, landscape-altering changes, as Gamespot listed out.

#5. Ford looks to be really, undoubtedly dead

When Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) took a shot at the creative director of Westworld, she wasn't taking chances.

YouTube/HBO Ford is really gone, with a closeup on his decomposing face to confirm the fact.

Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) was shot in the head in the last season, but even that would not stop fans from theorizing whether he's really dead or not. It's Hopkins' character, after all, and a very popular one at that.

Season 2 of "Westworld" wasted little time disabusing viewers of that idea. A close-up shot of what appears to be Ford's face, with maggots crawling in and out of it, should settle the matter pretty convincingly.

#4. Westworld is on an island, somewhere in Asia

When "Journey Into Night" first went on air, one of the first things the episode did was establish that Delos has beaches.

Youtube/HBO Westworld is likely on an island owned by Delos, somewhere in a region controlled by China.

When Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was being escorted along the beach, there was a lot of military-looking activity in the area. One of the men in charge of the site, Karl Strand (played by Gustaf Skarsgård) was heard arguing with the military officials.

"Have them sign an NDA and then please escort them off my f***ing island," he told the men there who, by the looks of their uniforms, look to be connected to the People's Liberation Army of China, particularly with the Navy, as Inverse pointed out.

#3. There are more parks; at least six of them

Westworld was just one of six, it turns out.

YouTube/HBO The park that viewers have seen so far in Season 1 is just one of at least six.

At least one of them even had tigers, as Bernard found out in his explorations.

#2. Bernard is one of the hosts.

Bernard knows that he was one of the Westworld hosts by now. He and the remaining guests also have a good idea on how hosts work.

YouTube/HBO The secrets of the hosts are partly revealed, and Bernard now knows he is one.

Hosts have synthetic brains, the core of which is embedded inside a layer of brain-like matter. They also run on a clear fluid conductor, and Bernard found to his shock that he has been leaking his own supply all this time.

They also run on a subconscious "network" that allows them to communicate.

#1. Bernard killed all of the hosts.

"I--I killed them. All of them," Bernard said as he realized what happened.

YouTube/HBO Bernard admitted to killing all the hosts right at the end of the premier episode of "Westworld" Season 2.

All the hosts, the Westworld ones at least, were found dead either on the shores or floating in a lake. No one seems to be sure how they ended up there. but Bernard looks to be convinced he was the one behind it.

"Westworld" Season 2 continues Sundays, 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.