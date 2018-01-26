'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Faces His Demons with Daphne's Help

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will find comfort in the arms of a total stranger in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Recent spoilers reveal that Cole and a new character named Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin) will quickly establish a bond even if they just met. A video posted by The Tribune reveals the nature of the two characters' relationship in the new installment. Based on the report, Jackson and Tonkin were filmed recently in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo County, California. In the scene being shot, their characters, Daphne and Cole, are kneeling close to each other near a small driftwood fire. She hands him paper tied in the string which he promptly burns.

Both Daphne and Cole's expression hints of the serious nature of their conversation. Previously, it has been teased that she would help him face and accept the dark events of his past. Cole will meet Daphne through a talented sculptress named Nan Perino (to be played by Irving). Nan is said to have a special connection to Cole's father. Daphne and Cole's actions in the shoot suggest that they are going to be more than friends. This seems to confirm the speculations that he will be ending his marriage with wife Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in season 4.

When their relationship became toxic because of Luisa's jealousy last season, Cole started to think that it was best to end it all. Her constant nagging that he spent too much time with Alison (Ruth Wilson) and not with her wore him out. Even if he was not doing anything wrong with his ex-wife, Luisa never listened. Eventually, he fell under Alison's charms again. He slept with her and did what he promised Luisa he would not do. Many fans have been expecting their marriage is bound to fizzle out sooner or later.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.