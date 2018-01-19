'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Ends Marriage with Luisa

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Luisa's (Catalina Sandino Moreno) worst nightmare will come true in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

As spoilers indicate, the new installment of the Showtime series will see the four main character moving on with their lives and trying to start anew. Each will be involved in a new relationship, desperate to find that person who will love and care unconditionally, just like what romance novels proclaim. Alison (Ruth Wilson) is set to meet a Marine veteran who will sweep her off her feet, while Noah (Dominic West) will fall in love with a school principal. Helen's (Maura Tierney) love life still remains a mystery, while Cole's (Joshua Jackson) has been hinted.

Season 4 will see the introduction of a woman who may be Cole's next love interest. Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin) is the protégée of a talented sculptress, Nan Perino (to be played by Irving), who has a mysterious connection to Cole. It has been revealed that she would be his life line while facing a huge hurdle associated with his family. If Cole is set to fall in love again, this means that his marriage with Luisa will end sooner or later. The couple have been fighting nonstop since Alison came to win little Joanie's love.

Luisa was jealous of Alison, scared that her husband would leave her the other woman. Her innuendos grated on Cole's nerves, pushing him to seek Alison's attention and comfort. The last finale seemed to suggest that he was finally done with her constant accusations and could not wait to get out. Meanwhile, spoilers for season 4 indicate that Helen may be sticking with her boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally), whom she reconciled with last installment. This time around, though, she is determined to give her best to the relationship even if it means cutting ties with Noah.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.