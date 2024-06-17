Home News What to know about Tony Evans' announcement that shocked the Christian world

Celebrated pastor and author Tony Evans shocked the Christian world when he recently announced he would step away from his pastoral duties to undergo a process of restoration due to an undisclosed "sin."

Evans, who pastors the 11,000-member Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church in Dallas, Texas, has had enormous influence throughout modern Christendom. Christian Post senior reporter Leonardo Blair joins "The Inside Story" to discuss what we know, why it matters and what comes next.

"While Evans, who has pastored the church for 48 years, did not provide specific details on why he was stepping away, he confessed in a written statement that though he did not commit any crimes, he fell short of the biblical standards espoused by his ministry, suggesting it was 'due to sin,'" Blair wrote in a recent article.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Blair also dives into the implications Evans' announcement has on his other ministries and outreaches, including a Christian cruise to the Mexican Riviera, which he was slated to headline this fall.

Listen to Blair tell host Billy Hallowell about this important story below:

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify