Home News Christian ministry tackles pain of fatherlessness crisis with hope, faith, forgiveness

The pain and chaos that can come from fatherlessness and single motherhood are well known, but one ministry is relying on the Gospel to help hundreds of people around the globe find true healing.

Christian Post reporter Nicole VanDyke joins "The Inside Story" podcast to discuss the impact of a relatively new ministry, Single Moms Raising Sons, and how it is helping women overcome guilt and rejection and young sons find hope in their Heavenly Father.



"Thembi Myeni joined with another single mother, Jeanette Munsami, and with the help of her son, they founded a ministry in 2019 called Single Moms Raising Sons," The Christian Post's Nicole VanDyke writes in a recent CP feature piece. "The ministry seeks to pass on the healing touch of the Gospel to others suffering through single motherhood and fatherlessness."



Listen to VanDyke tell Billy Hallowell about the powerful effort on this week's "Inside Story":

You can read VanDyke's article on the ministry by clicking here.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify