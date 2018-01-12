'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Helen to Cut Ties with Noah

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

Helen (Maura Tierney) is ready to let go of her past and start anew in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Fans of the series will have to wait several more months before they can watch the new installment. Showtime has announced during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that season 4 would be airing in June. The official description of the new storyline reveals that all four main characters are ready to move on and begin again. Helen, Noah (Dominic West), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) will reportedly be involved in new relationships.

Last finale, Helen reunited with her boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally). Noah, on the other hand, seemed to have parted ways with Juliette (Irene Jacob). Recent spoilers indicate that he will be involved with a co-worker, a principal in the school where he teaches, but this relationship is allegedly destined to fail again. Although bound by their kids, it looks like both Helen and Noah will take careful steps to finally let go of each other. This will particularly be huge in Helen's part since she tried to work things out with Noah for the longest time.

If Helen finally decides to forgive her ex-husband for his mistakes and leave everything behind, her children will be happy. They saw their mom suffer a lot because of Noah. Marrying Vic may be in the cards, once she has sorted her feelings. It will be interesting to see how Noah will fare once he realizes that Helen is really gone from his life. Though he always pushed her away in the past, she never gave up.

Meanwhile, the new installment is also expected to reveal more information about the Lockhart family. Spoilers reveal that a woman with a strong connection to Cole's father will appear. Nan Perino's (to be played by Irving) is a talented sculptress from Morro Bay who will seek Noah for a reason. Perhaps, Cherry (Mare Winningham) will finally explain what happened to her children's dad after all these years.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.