'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: More Lockhart Family Secrets to be Exposed

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

More will be revealed about the dark secrets of the Lockhart family in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

In January 2016, showrunner Sarah Treem addressed the question on whether they were planning to drop more bombs on the Lockharts. According to her, she and the writers were very much interest in exploring more of Cole's (Joshua Jackson) relationship with his mother, Cherry (Mare Winningham). The EP also talked about the Lockhart curse and how it would affect the four siblings – Cole, Scotty (Colin Donnell) Caleb (Michael Godere) and Hal (Danny Fischer). As viewers are aware, one of the Lockhart men is already dead. Scotty was killed in a freak accident.

"I'm not sure. I'm very much interested in the idea that all four of these characters are trying to separate from their parents and not repeat their mistakes and all of them are failing at it. I don't think Cole's relationship with Cherry has been explored in enough depth yet. There was originally a scene in the finale which gave us more insight into Cherry's character but we had to cut it for time. So I definitely don't feel like that well has been exhausted yet," Treem explained.

Although the series has aired a bunch of scenes featuring the Lockharts, very little has been discussed about the missing family patriarch. It has always been Cherry and her sons. The new installment, however, is speculated to answer some of the confusing questions about this storyline. Based on the spoilers, new details will be revealed about Cole's biological brother via a close acquaintance. The character is set to meet a talented sculptress from Morro Bay who has a special connection to his old man.

Nan Perino's (to be played by Irving) arrival in town is expected to make waves in the lives of Cole and the rest of the Lockharts. Finally, the viewers will know something about the man who is at the root of Cole's internal dilemma for years. Perino is said to be an envoy so Cole and his dad may reconnect. She will bring with her a protégée named Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin), a woman who may or may not become Cole's new love interest.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.