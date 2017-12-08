'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Has Alison Finally Learned Her Lesson?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

History will repeat itself when Alison (Ruth Wilson) finds herself in another messy relationship in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Fans of the Showtime series will have to wait a little longer for the new installment, which is rumored to air next year. The new storyline is expected to follow the convoluted connections among the four main characters – Alison, Cole (Joshua Jackson), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Noah (Dominic West). The arrival of a new player will reportedly cause waves, specifically in Alison and Cole's lives. According to TVLine, Alison is set to meet a new love interest, an ex-Marine, who will pursue her until she gives in to him.

Ben is described as a trouper who works at the Veterans Health Administration. His work on PTSD will put him in close contact with Alison, who is starting a new career as a grief counselor. Ben and Alison's expected affair will have a huge impact on Cole, who during the last finale, was prepared to divorce his wife Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) just to be with her. Alison spent most of season 3 convincing her ex-husband to give her another chance and she succeeded. Luisa could tell that she was losing Cole when he kept on disappearing to see the other woman.

Spoilers indicate that Cole will have his heart broken again when he realizes that Alison is the same minx she was when they were together. If she will not be able to resist the call of the flesh with Ben, she will just destroy everything she and Cole have been working for together. As she loses Cole's trust, so is her chance to be with her daughter Joanie, too. There is no way he will sign up for joint custody after everything.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.