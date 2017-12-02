'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole Breaks Heart All Over Again for Alison

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

Cole (Joshua Jackson) will do well to stick with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) instead of pursuing Alison (Ruth Wilson) again in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Spoilers for the new installment reveals that history will repeat itself, at least in Cole's hopeless love for his ex-wife. In the last finale, he was close to ending his marriage with Luisa, fully convinced that it was time for him and Alison to be together once again. Alison succeeded in destroying her ex-spouse's wedded bliss. She made him see that he belongs with her and their daughter, Joanie.

Alison might be fixated with Cole in season 3, but this will soon change in the new storyline. This is when she meets a new love interest, a Marine veteran she will work closely with at the Veterans Health Administration. Ben (to be played by Ramon Rodriguez) is a mysterious guy who will catch Alison's interest. The feeling is mutual, though, since he will find her attractive and will do his best to win her heart.

With Alison's record with the men in her life, it is not unreasonable to expect her to break Cole's heart by jumping into an affair with Ben. Cole will have to deal with another round of heartbreak, and this time around, the effect on him may be fatal. When he and Alison ended their marriage, he was a mess. Things changed when he met Luisa, but Alison's arrival quickly destroyed it all.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Helen (Maura Tierney) is finally over her failed relationship with Noah (Dominic West). Now that she is happy and content with boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally), she may even help her ex-husband find his own happiness. Noah is set to fall in love with a divorced woman in season 4. Jenelle (to be played by Sanaa Lathan) is said to be the principal at the school where he teaches.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.