'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Helen to Give Noah Love Advice

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

Helen (Maura Tierney) may be more at ease with her life, enough to realize that she and Noah (Dominic West) are never meant to be together in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

Last installment, viewers saw Helen happily reunited with physician boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally). The two eventually worked things out in their relationship, mostly on Helen's part since she had a lot of issues. Even after Noah got involved with Juliette (Irène Jacob), and Helen had a brief fling with Max (Josh Stamberg), Helen never lost hope that they would be together again. Spoilers for season 4 indicate that while she is happy with Vic, Noah will start another messy affair with someone at work.

The disgraced author will reportedly fall in love with the principal in the school he is teaching at. Jenelle (to be played by Sanaa Lathan) is divorced. Her ex-husband, Carl Gatewood (to be played Russell Hornsby), wants her back, and he is willing to do everything to succeed. They have a son, Anton (to be played by Christopher Meyer), whom Noah will befriend. The relationship is expected to be a chaotic one, just like Noah's past affairs. Perhaps, Helen will reach out to him and give him solid advice on how to address the problem.

Although some viewers see Helen as a weak character most of the time, what with her obsession with Noah, Tierney said that it was not the case. According to the actress, the character is smarter than what people think.

"I really like how self-aware she can be. I mean, she's a little bit more in delusional denial this season. But by and large, it's this woman who really knows what she's doing. And because the character is somewhat self-aware, she can have a really wry sense of humor. She's aware when she's being a bitch. She's able to see what's funny and make fun of herself," Tierney said.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.