'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Solloway Children React To Parents' New Love Lives

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Helen (Maura Tierney) and Noah's (Dominic West) kids will have something to say about their parents' new romances in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

According to reports, the four actors playing the roles of the Solloway children are confirmed to be back in the new installment. Viewers will get to see Whitney (Julia Goldani), Martin (Jake Siciliano), Trevor (Jadon Sand) and Stacey (Abigail Dylan Harrison) again and as usual, they will be entangled in the messy love lives of their parents. As spoilers indicate, both Helen and Noah will have new love interests in the upcoming storyline. Noah is confirmed to fall in love with the principal of the school where he teaches. An affair with Jenelle (to be played by Sanaa Lathan) will not be easy, especially when her upset ex-husband ruins the picture.

With regards to Helen's romance, the last time she was seen, she was happy with Vic (Omar Metwally). The couple had dinner with her kids and everything looked fine. Still, speculations are rife that it will not be long until they separate yet again. Helen and Vic had a falling out when he got tired of seeing her moped because of Noah. She has never really got over her ex-husband and it took a toll on her relationship with the doctor. Breaking up with Vic is going to difficult for Helen. Her children adore him and he is a good partner to her. As of now, there is still no update on the character Helen is going to be involved in the new storyline.

Meanwhile, fans of the series have been following the issue involving Ruth Wilson and West. Previously, she claimed that although she already won a Golden Globes award for the show in 2015, her salary was still smaller than that of West's. The actor then replied that he was unaware of the situation, but agreed that his co-star should have a bigger paycheck for her achievement. The executive producers and Showtime have yet to speak about the assertion.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.